$360.44 Million in Sales Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will report $360.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $371.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $340.70 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $360.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $365.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

NYSE:CFR opened at $97.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $106.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $843,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,815,544.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

