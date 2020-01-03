8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

Get 8X8 alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EGHT. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised 8X8 from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded 8X8 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised 8X8 from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.11.

8X8 stock opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 40.84% and a negative net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Vikram Verma bought 5,825 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $98,733.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $74,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.