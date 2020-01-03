AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

AAON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. AAON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. AAON has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $53.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.53. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 0.93.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). AAON had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AAON will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in AAON by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in AAON by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in AAON by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AAON by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in AAON by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

