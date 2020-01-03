AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.93

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.93 and last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 2621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASIX shares. Cowen cut their target price on AdvanSix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $557.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.03 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AdvanSix news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $70,590.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,857.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel F. Sansone bought 5,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,116 shares in the company, valued at $590,472.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,270 shares of company stock valued at $225,170 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 271.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in AdvanSix by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile (NYSE:ASIX)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

