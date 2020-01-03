AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Holdings Cut by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the third quarter valued at $607,000. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 17,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,024,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,585,000 after buying an additional 46,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,028.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of AFLAC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

NYSE AFL opened at $53.35 on Friday. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.71.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.