Air New Zealand (ASX:AIZ) Shares Down 0.3%

Air New Zealand Limited (ASX:AIZ) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$2.85 ($2.02) and last traded at A$2.86 ($2.03), approximately 22,547 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.87 ($2.04).

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 12.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.63.

Air New Zealand Company Profile (ASX:AIZ)

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.