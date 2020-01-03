Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Trading 1.6% Higher

Alcanna Inc (TSE:CLIQ) shares traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.45 and last traded at C$4.45, 86,400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 116,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.38.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Alcanna from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.15. The firm has a market cap of $165.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 467.21.

Alcanna Company Profile (TSE:CLIQ)

Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, beers, spirits, and cannabis in North America. As of March 14, 2019, it operated 236 stores in Alberta, British Columbia, and Alaska; and 5 cannabis retail stores under the Nova Cannabis brand in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

