Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) Receives $18.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALDR shares. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Alder Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDR opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.64. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 238,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 236.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 51.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.