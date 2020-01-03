Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on Alimera Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

ALIM opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $18.15.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Snisarenko bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $521,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 114,000 shares of company stock worth $595,270. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,128,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,414 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Alimera Sciences worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

