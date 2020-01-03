Almeela (KZE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $822.00

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Almeela has a market capitalization of $337,504.00 and approximately $822.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Almeela token can currently be bought for $0.0904 or 0.00001230 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. In the last week, Almeela has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00022235 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007500 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000813 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Almeela Token Profile

Almeela is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken. The official website for Almeela is www.almeela.com.

Buying and Selling Almeela

Almeela can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Almeela should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Almeela using one of the exchanges listed above.

