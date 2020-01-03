Alphacat Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Alphacat token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Hotbit. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $636,995.00 and approximately $84,347.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alphacat has traded up 35.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00186188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.01353534 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120857 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io. The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal.

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

