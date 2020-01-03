AMA Group Ltd (ASX:AMA) Insider Simon Moore Buys 1,600,000 Shares

AMA Group Ltd (ASX:AMA) insider Simon Moore acquired 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.93 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$1,484,800.00 ($1,053,049.65).

Shares of ASX:AMA opened at A$0.98 ($0.70) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.46. AMA Group Ltd has a one year low of A$0.81 ($0.58) and a one year high of A$1.51 ($1.07). The company has a market cap of $717.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50.

Get AMA Group alerts:

AMA Group Company Profile

AMA Group Limited provides automotive aftercare services and accessories in Australia. The company operates through Vehicle Panel Repair, Manufacturing, Distribution, Remanufacturing, and Workshop segments. It provides vehicle panel repair services, as well as automotive workshops and performance products; manufactures motor vehicle protection products and Ute/commercial accessories; distributes automotive electrical and 4WD accessories; and remanufactures and repairs motor vehicle components.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for AMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.