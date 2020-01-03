American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 74,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 360.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,234,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,706,000 after buying an additional 966,851 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 364,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,154,000 after buying an additional 98,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEP opened at $93.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.50. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.22.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. ValuEngine cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on American Electric Power from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.73.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

