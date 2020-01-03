American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ARL stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 10.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48. American Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $17.89.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 217.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.10% of American Realty Investors worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

