Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $190.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $149.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AMP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.63.

AMP opened at $169.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.86. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $104.87 and a 1-year high of $169.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 6,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $998,300.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,719.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $2,403,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Boston Partners raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,534 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 82.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,084,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,638,000 after purchasing an additional 941,409 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1,065.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,336,000 after purchasing an additional 858,619 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $39,919,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $32,661,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

