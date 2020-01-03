Analysts Anticipate Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Announce $4.51 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to announce earnings of $4.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.39 and the highest is $4.68. Apple posted earnings per share of $4.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $13.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.44 to $13.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.23 to $16.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apple.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

AAPL stock opened at $300.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.24. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $300.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,324.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,444 shares of company stock worth $27,554,564 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after buying an additional 1,203,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after buying an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,006,058,000 after buying an additional 161,912 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after buying an additional 302,917 shares during the period. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple (AAPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.