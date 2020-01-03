Analysts Anticipate Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Announce -$0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) will announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the lowest is ($0.95). Cellectis posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 127%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 446.75%.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

CLLS stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.62. 2,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $756.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.88. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $20.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 22.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 104,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 178,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 89,961 shares in the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

