Analysts Anticipate SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Post Earnings of $3.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to post earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.60 and the highest is $3.62. SYNNEX posted earnings per share of $3.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $12.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $12.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.95 to $13.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SYNNEX.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $225,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $103,923.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,979 shares of company stock worth $2,163,346 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 23.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 463,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,614,000 after buying an additional 88,012 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 599.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,523,000 after buying an additional 315,172 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 4.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 348,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,340,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 120.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,137,000 after buying an additional 173,200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 0.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $130.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.36 and its 200-day moving average is $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $76.90 and a 52 week high of $130.96.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.