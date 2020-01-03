Analysts Expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.93 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will post sales of $3.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.90 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $3.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $15.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.58 billion to $15.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.98 billion to $16.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $1,212,325.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 995,075 shares in the company, valued at $67,963,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,250 shares of company stock worth $5,789,073. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $68.12 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.86 and a 1-year high of $76.41. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

