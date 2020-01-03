Analysts Set $0.65 Target Price for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $0.65 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 139.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 383,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 222,920 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 1,523.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104,723 shares during the period. 11.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZOM opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.32. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

