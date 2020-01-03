Analysts Set Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Price Target at $9.86

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. CLSA raised Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H stock opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.25 and a beta of 0.99. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

