Analysts Set Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target at $101.44

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,676.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock opened at $91.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.83 and its 200 day moving average is $91.24. The stock has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $72.94 and a 1-year high of $96.49.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.406 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

