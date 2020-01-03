Analysts Set Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) PT at $158.10

Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $155.54. 133,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,064. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.09 and a 200-day moving average of $153.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a 1-year low of $124.45 and a 1-year high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $2,126,996.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,043,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,658 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,599. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in Chubb by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

