Analysts Set Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) PT at $115.45

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Sarah Bany sold 65,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $6,080,780.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,896,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $12,914,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,703,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,592,238.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 540,000 shares of company stock worth $49,419,456. 56.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 25,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $100.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.08. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $109.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.31 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

