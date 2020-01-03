Analysts Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target at $44.87

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.87.

PLAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $291,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,022.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO John P. Gleason sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $444,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $744,152 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.25. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.84%.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

