Analysts Set Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target at $139.05

Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $142.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $164.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

EXPE stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,540. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $144.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.27%.

In related news, Director Samuel H. Altman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $260,468.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,791.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,630 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,866 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $86,449,000 after purchasing an additional 85,025 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 40.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,397 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,757 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

