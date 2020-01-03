Analysts Set Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Target Price at $34.40

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTSV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Forty Seven from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Forty Seven alerts:

In other news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,221,400 shares in the company, valued at $12,531,564. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $1,326,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $3,054,650 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Forty Seven by 5,976.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Forty Seven during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Forty Seven by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Forty Seven by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSV opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. Forty Seven has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forty Seven will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Forty Seven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forty Seven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.