Analysts Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Target Price at $67.40

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 247.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $70.80 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.57 and its 200 day moving average is $60.36. The firm has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.77%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

