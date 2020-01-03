Analysts Set Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target at $141.57

Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.57.

MIDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Wellington Shields lowered Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.24 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $154,147.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Middleby during the third quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Middleby by 39.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Middleby by 2.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,534,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,380,000 after buying an additional 31,819 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Middleby by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Middleby by 25.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 442,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,737,000 after buying an additional 88,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $108.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Middleby has a 12 month low of $99.09 and a 12 month high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.88 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.55%. Middleby’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Middleby will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

