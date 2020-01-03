Analysts Set Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Price Target at $22.29

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Olin has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.62.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Olin had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Olin will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

In other Olin news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $151,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 40.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

