Analysts Set Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) Price Target at $7.50

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RLGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Realogy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Realogy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Realogy by 929.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 26,467 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Realogy by 74.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 383,328 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Realogy by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Realogy by 4.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Realogy during the third quarter valued at about $124,000.

Shares of RLGY opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Realogy has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $18.67.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.18). Realogy had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Realogy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

