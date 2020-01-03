Analysts Set Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) PT at $24.57

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Santander downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 1,067.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 957.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

