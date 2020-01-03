Analysts Set US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Price Target at $44.83

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on US Foods from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on US Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th.

USFD opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. US Foods has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.12.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 184,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $7,244,447.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,825.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Comerica Bank raised its stake in US Foods by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in US Foods by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 148,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in US Foods by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after acquiring an additional 39,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in US Foods by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 322,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 181,427 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

