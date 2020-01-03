Analysts Set Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Price Target at €191.05

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €191.05 ($222.15).

Several research firms recently issued reports on VOW3. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €216.00 ($251.16) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €189.00 ($219.77) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

ETR VOW3 traded down €3.86 ($4.49) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €176.64 ($205.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €177.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is €160.39. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €134.08 ($155.91) and a twelve month high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

