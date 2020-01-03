Analysts Set Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Target Price at $51.64

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUMC. ValuEngine cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 14th.

Shares of Yum China stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $48.56. 19,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.65. Yum China has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $49.15.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 8.05%. Yum China’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 497.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,798,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,894,000 after acquiring an additional 29,802,453 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Yum China by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,709,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,810,000 after acquiring an additional 186,283 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,983,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,200,000 after acquiring an additional 490,323 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,840,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Yum China by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,851,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,944,000 after acquiring an additional 187,428 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

