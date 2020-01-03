Angel Seafood (ASX:AS1) Shares Down 2.5%

Angel Seafood Holdings Ltd (ASX:AS1) shares traded down 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.20 ($0.14) and last traded at A$0.20 ($0.14), 8,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.20 ($0.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 million and a P/E ratio of 97.50.

About Angel Seafood (ASX:AS1)

Angel Seafood Holdings Limited produces, manufactures, markets, and sells organic oysters in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Coffin Bay, Australia.

