Ankr Trading Down 11% Over Last Week (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, BitMax and Hotbit. During the last week, Ankr has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and $1.15 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.29 or 0.05855954 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030158 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002253 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035984 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Bgogo, Upbit, Coinone, Coinsuper, CoinExchange, Hotbit, ABCC, IDEX, Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bilaxy, Bithumb, Coinall, Bitinka, Huobi Korea, Bittrex and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.