Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) CEO Sells $1,535,100.00 in Stock

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) CEO Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,535,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,372,578.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Terry Considine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,786.50.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.83. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.73 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 37.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIV. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,850,000 after buying an additional 1,217,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 43.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,014,000 after acquiring an additional 547,576 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth approximately $27,401,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 46.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,008,000 after acquiring an additional 445,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 10.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,439,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,450,000 after acquiring an additional 406,949 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

