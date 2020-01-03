Aphria Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSE:APHA)

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Aphria in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $8.30 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aphria’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aphria in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.40 target price for the company. Pi Financial set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aphria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aphria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

Shares of APHA stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Aphria has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 848.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APHA. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 56.9% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 76.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aphria in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 2,162.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aphria in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

