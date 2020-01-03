Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

APEN opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 176.86% and a negative net margin of 71.59%. The company had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 155,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 959,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 95,853 shares in the last quarter. 39.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Endosurgery (APEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.