AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APPF. ValuEngine raised shares of AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of AppFolio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $113.49 on Tuesday. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $116.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.66 and a 200 day moving average of $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 113.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.08 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $482,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $365,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 24.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 95.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 110.4% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 485,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,204,000 after acquiring an additional 254,874 shares during the last quarter. 37.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

