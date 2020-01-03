Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Park National Corp OH’s 4th Largest Position

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.6% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $70,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,278,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after buying an additional 1,996,126 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,006,058,000 after acquiring an additional 161,912 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total value of $14,081,682.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,528,088.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,444 shares of company stock worth $27,554,564 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $300.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $300.60. The stock has a market cap of $1,324.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Macquarie set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.50.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

