Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Increased by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,488 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Apple by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. HSBC set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.72. 13,972,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,447,594. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.24. The firm has a market cap of $1,328.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $300.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total value of $14,081,682.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,528,088.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,444 shares of company stock worth $27,554,564 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

