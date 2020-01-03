Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 7.7% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $103,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $135,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Apple by 339.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,958.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total transaction of $14,081,682.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,528,088.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,444 shares of company stock valued at $27,554,564. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.50.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $300.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,324.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.24. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $300.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

