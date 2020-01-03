Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Reduced by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after buying an additional 1,203,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after buying an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,006,058,000 after acquiring an additional 161,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $300.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.24. The company has a market cap of $1,324.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $300.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total value of $14,081,682.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,528,088.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,444 shares of company stock valued at $27,554,564. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Apple to $280.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, New Street Research set a $155.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

