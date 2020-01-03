Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.92.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $299.71. The company had a trading volume of 18,418,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,447,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.24. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $300.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,328.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total transaction of $14,081,682.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,507 shares in the company, valued at $19,528,088.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,444 shares of company stock worth $27,554,564. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Apple by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.