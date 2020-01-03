Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of APM opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. Aptorum Group has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a range of therapeutic and diagnostic technologies to treat unmet medical needs. It focuses on developing various drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions in neurology, infectious diseases, gastroenterology, oncology, and other disease areas.

