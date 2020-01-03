Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

ARCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Arco Platform from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 86.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average is $45.34. Arco Platform has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $56.74.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. Research analysts predict that Arco Platform will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

