Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,650,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,749,000 after purchasing an additional 63,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,169,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,052,000 after purchasing an additional 185,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 51.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,113,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,298,000 after buying an additional 1,397,053 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,382,000 after buying an additional 1,073,542 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,862,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,176,000 after buying an additional 236,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $95.51 on Friday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $70.44 and a twelve month high of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.56.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AJG. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $2,765,625.00. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $132,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,652. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

