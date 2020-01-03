Artur Bergman Sells 11,250 Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Artur Bergman sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $223,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,245,083.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $75,187.50.

On Thursday, December 12th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $150,450.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $153,225.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $152,325.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Artur Bergman sold 22,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $503,775.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $153,825.00.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $21.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. Fastly Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastly Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth $45,696,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth $22,879,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth $20,771,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,698,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,288,000. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

